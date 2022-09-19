Anupama Stuns Fans, Impresses All As She Tells Pakhi 'My Life, My Rules' In The Most Savage Way

The recent events in the popular show Anupamaa have left everyone stunned. After Anupama exposed Toshu’s extramarital affair, Vanraj ousted him from the Shah residence. Toshu’s truth has left Kinjal heartbroken too. Amid all this, Kinjal is also thankful to Anupama for exposing Toshu’s reality. However, there is somebody who is upset with Anupama. No, it’s not just Baa but Pakhi too.

In the latest precap of the show, Pakhi can be seen blaming Anupama for ruining Toshu and Kinjal’s life. She tells her mother that she should have stayed quiet. To this, Anupama gives her a befitting reply and tells her that she cannot leave Kinjal in dark knowing the truth herself. Anupama further tells Pakhi in the most savage way that she should not tell her what to do and what not to. “My life, my rules," Anupama said, leaving all stunned.

The way with which Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama said ‘My Life, My Rules’ has left the audience completely impressed. The precap video is now being widely shared on social media with fans appreciating Anupama’s savage avatar. “This is the English version of AAPKO KYA," one of the fans wrote. “Proud of my Anupamaa," another Tweet read.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows which has been ruling the TRP chart for almost two years now. Besides Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Aashish Mehrotra among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

