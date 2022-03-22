Anupamaa: 5 Dialogues From The Recent Episode Which Expose Harsh Truth of The Indian Society

The recent episode of Rajan Shahi’s show has ignited a massive storm in the life of Anupama. It all started after Anuj Kapadia confessed his love for Anupama in front of everyone during the Holi celebration, following which Baa created a massive issue about it saying a soon-to-be grandmother cannot even think of marrying somebody. Baa went on to say that society will never accept it and asked Anupama to break her ties with Anuj.

Amid all this, one must also note that the recent episode of Anupamaa exposed the brutal reality of society. Whatever Baa, Vanraj, or Rakhi Dave said might have sounded very harsh, but alas, it is the truth of the Indian society.

Here are 5 dialogues from the recent episode of Anupama which might shake your conscience, but is the brutal truth of our society:

“Papa ki shaadi phir bhi acceptable thi kyuki papa log doosri shaadi kar sakte hai par mummy nahi karti. Don’t even think about it! (Father’s marriage is acceptable because a father is allowed to do it, but mother don’t do this)" - Pakhi

“Dadi ki shaadi nahi hoti (A grandmother is not supposed to marry)" - Vanraj

“America mein dadiyaan shaadi karti hogi, par yahan toh bhajan karti hai aur Anupama bhi vahi karegi (Grandmother might marry in America, but in India, they only take part in religious events)" - Baa

“Yeh samaj hamare saath nahi chalta hai, hume samaj ke saath chalna padta hai. Yeh padhai, pyaar, shaadi, bacche - sabki ek umar hoti hai. Hamare yahan toh dada-dadi banne ke baad Goa nahi jaate, aur yeh honeymoon par jaa rahi hai. Daadi satsang karti hui acchi lagti hai, shaadi karte hue nahi. (Society doesn’t work with us, we work with society. Education, love, wedding, children - there’s an age for all this. In our society, grandparents do not even visit Goa, forget about their honeymoon. Grandmothers look good when they perform at religious events, not when they decide to marry)" - Baa

“Purush ko baandhane ke liye samaj ke pass sirf ek dhaaga hota hai - jimmedaari. Lekhi stree ko baandhne ke liye sirf ek dhaaga nahi, 100 bediyaan hoti hai - jimmedari, rishte, umar, parivaar, izzat, badnaami, saskaar aur na jaane kya kya. (There’s only one condition for males i.e being responsible. On the other hand, a woman is tied in the shackles of responsibility, relationships, age, family, respect, infamous, culture and so on)" - Bapuji

