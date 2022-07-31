Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna: ‘Lot of Nuances of Anuj Are in Me’

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna has become a household name as Anuj Kapadia in the serial. Audience love his character, and the relentless support he renders to the titular character played by Rupali Ganguly. In fact, fans are miffed as a promo has shown that his character would be slipping into coma. However, some are relieved at the fact that Anuj is not going anywhere from the show. Now in a recent interview, Gaurav Khanna has opened up about playing Anuj, and why he was interested to play this character in the first place.

Talking to ETimes, Gaurav Khanna revealed, “Lot of nuances of Anuj are in me. That was the first reason why I got interested in doing this role. Anuj is a fictional character, he is very hopeful and believes in the perfect life, almost like a fairy tale. To say that I am fully like Anuj would be wrong but there are a lot of similarities."

Gaurav Khanna has already shared that he is fully committed to the show and believes in the makers’ vision. So, he is trusting them completely with the track his character will go through. He has also added, “I have been in the industry for a long time, and I feel this show is different, and I am lucky to be part of it. Once or twice in a lifetime does an actor get an opportunity to play an iconic role on TV and I am thankful for that."

Gaurav Khanna had made a late entry and he has been a part of the show for just 9 months. He added, “Generally, it is difficult to enter a show which is ongoing. The audience gave my character the same love, which I wasn’t expecting, and I am thankful for it."

Well, he has added the charm to Anuj Kapadia, and not just Anupamaa but even audiences can’t resist it.

