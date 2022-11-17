Home » News » Movies » Anupamaa Actor Muskan Bamne Slams Troll for Calling Her Mom 'Middle Class,' Says 'Ye Meri Family...'

Anupamaa Actor Muskan Bamne Slams Troll for Calling Her Mom 'Middle Class,' Says 'Ye Meri Family...'

Actress Muskan Bamne, who essays the role of Pakhi on the TV soap Anupamaa, minced no word while taking on a troll for their negative comments on her mother.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 11:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne with her on-screen mom Rupali Ganguly and real-life mother (R).
Actress Muskan Bamne, who essays the role of Pakhi on the TV soap Anupamaa, minced no word while taking on a troll for their negative comments. On Wednesday, Muskan treated her fans with an adorable picture with her mother and grandmother on Instagram. While several social media users were left in awe of the post, one dropped a rather offensive comment. The Instagram user called her mother ‘middle class.’ Even though the comment was later taken down, the actress ensured to give it back to the troll.

Responding to the troll, Muskan wrote, “Please aap log jo bhi comments karne hai soch samjh k kijiye… Mai real life mey Pakhi nahi hu.. mera naam Muskan hai… mai Pakhi ke related post karu toh you all can comment regarding the show… but yeh meri family picture hai . (Before commenting, please think about what you are articulating. I am not Pakhi in real life. I am Muskan. You can comment about the show when I share things about my character, but this is a family picture) and I love them and respect them very much… please don’t do such comments."

To make sure that no one misses out on the lesson, the actress amplified the incident on her Instagram Stories. Along with re-sharing the comment the actress explained, “The picture I posted today with my mummy n dadi.. us par comment aya that. REAL LIFE MEIN TOH AAPKI MUMMY BHI MIDDLE-CLASS HI HAI…jo ki ab delete kar diya gaya hai (Someone commented ‘your mom is middle class in real life as well.’ Although now it has been removed). I want you all to understand this please."

RELATED NEWS

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and Disney + Hotstar at 10 PM. The character of Pakhi, played by Muskan, is a spoiled brat who gets away with her arrogant behaviour every time However, in a recent episode Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly slapped her. The viewers seemed satisfied with the episode as they believed that Pakhi deserved it.

first published: November 17, 2022, 11:01 IST
last updated: November 17, 2022, 11:01 IST
