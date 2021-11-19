Anupamaa Actor Paras Kalnawat aka Samar's Mushy Pics with Urfi Javed are Viral

TV show Anupamaa fame actor Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar Shah in the Star Plus daily soap, is making headlines again, and this time it’s not related to his work. Paras is in news for his previous connection to former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and social media sensation Urfi Javed. He was reportedly in a relationship with the actress who is known for her unique fashion choices. They both worked together in Star Plus show ‘Meri Durga’, and the duo dated each other for nine months. They had also posted several affectionate pictures at the time. Once again, their PDA pictures are doing rounds on social media.

According to media reports, Paras and Urfi began dating each other in August 2017. However, they remained silent about their relationship for a few months. In November 2017, they confirmed their relationship, but parted ways after nine months of being together in April 2018. Though they never confirmed their breakup, media reports claimed that they separated. They were apparently never seen together after that.

In November 2017, while confirming their relationship, Urfi had said that they were dating since August 2017.

“He is vegetarian and I am non-vegetarian. I like to party wherein he doesn’t like to socialise more. We are a perfect example of the phrase ‘opposite attracts’,” she was quoted as saying by an entertainment portal.

Several media reports claimed that post their breakup, Paras took time to move on. Neither Urfi nor Paras gave any statement about the reason for their breakup. Media reports suggest that both developed differences due to their behavior and personalities.

Urfi Javed shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. For the last few months, she has been making headlines for her unusual clothes and fashion statements. She also got trolled for her makeup and fashion sense.

