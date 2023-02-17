Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who’s popularly known for playing the antagonist Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, opened up about his boy band, ‘Band Of Boys’ and what made him leave the group. At the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, the band presented a gig after ages.

Sudhanshu Pandey expressed his happiness as his band performed after years and told E-times, “I am very happy for them. One of the members Siddharth Haldipur had also quit a few years ago, but now he is back. I would love to cheer for them and sing along. In fact, I have kept my singing on. Even in my show Anupamaa, you see me sing and at home, too, I have these singing sessions with friends and family".

The actor also shared that he has ‘consciously moved on’ from the band and added, “I had performed with them a few years ago even though I wasn’t a part of the band. I don’t miss singing with the band because I consciously moved on in 2005".

Talking about why he left the band, Sudhanshu revealed, “When we formed the band we were a group of young boys, who travelled throughout the country and did many shows. I was a bachelor then, but later I got married and had a son. I realised I could not pursue a career just as a singer. I had financial responsibilities since I was living in a city like Mumbai. "

The 48-year-old went on to say that music bands in India don’t earn well. “If our band was based in the US then I am sure it would have been more organised and we would have promoted ourselves better. That would have resulted in all of us doing well. But I felt that it was difficult for it to last and so, I decided to move on and pursue my acting career," he told the entertainment portal.

The actor also opened up about how one of his bandmates was upset with him leaving their group. “It wasn’t an easy decision though. One of the bandmates, Karan B Oberoi was very unhappy and did not want me to opt-out. But I had to make that decision," he said.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen as Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. The show also stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead.

