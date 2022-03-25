Anupamaa Actress Anagha Bhosle Quits Film And TV Industry, Cites 'Religious Beliefs'

Anupamaa actor Anagha Bhosale, who had previously expressed her wish about quitting the television industry, has finally made her decision official. Anagha penned a note on social media, wherein she mentioned that she is ‘officially quitting the film and television industry.’ Anagha’s post suggests that she is making the decision for her ‘religious beliefs and spiritual path.’

In her note, Anagha mentioned that people should understand human birth is to serve and love God and spread Krishna consciousness. She opined that people should get away from situations or people who increase their distance with God/Krishna.

“Hare Krishna Family, I know you all have been kind and have shown concern after the show and thank you for that I am really grateful," she started her note and went on to confirm that she is exiting the film and television industry.

Stating that showbiz was tampering with her consciousness levels, Anagha wrote, “The field where I was in is way different and tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not and takes you away from what you believe in." She thanked her fans, friends and family for all the love and respect. “I feel if you need any answers read spiritual ‘holy book,’ READ SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA," she wrote.

Concluding her note, the former actor stated that she will update her fans about her endeavours through pictures and videos, and further mentioned that she respects every religion and every individual’s journey with almighty.

In Anupamaa, Anagha played the role of Nandini, and had recently quit the superhit show. Her co-stars have extended love and support to the former actor in the comment section of her post. Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child” while her on-screen lover Paras Kalnawat wished for her happiness. “May Almighty bless you in whatever path you choose,” commented Jaswir Kaur.

