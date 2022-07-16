Anupamaa Actress Aneri Vajani Is No Longer Single: ‘Yes I’m in Love’

Khatron ke Khiladi 12 participant and Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani has revealed that she has found love and is no longer singer. In a recent interview, she made the revelation and said that she wants to take her time to tell the world about who the lucky man is.

Talking to HT, Aneri Vajani revealed, “Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to tell it to the world. I’m looking forward to letting everyone know. But when I feel like it. For now, it is the most beautiful feeling to be in love."

Advertisement

She has often been linked with Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-star, Mishkat Verma. She has maintained that they are nothing more than good friends. When prodded about him, Aneri said, “We are like bros. You should see the way we treat each other. We have a ‘bro code’. There’s absolutely nothing between Mishkat and me. We are too good to be (a couple). Humara nahi ho sakta kuch life mein. We are two different people. He loves me and I love him but there’s respect for each other. We laugh a lot so we love to work with each other. I don’t know why people link us up."

Advertisement

Aneri, in an earlier interview with ETimes, had said that she was single. Dismissing rumours about Mishkat, she had said, “I am dating somebody and that’s my work. I want to focus on my work right now and when the time is right, everyone will get to know when I am getting married? Who am I dating? I want people to know me by my work and not my relationships. Yes, I’ve a lot of special friends."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.