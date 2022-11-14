Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Drops Adorable Children's Day-Special Post For Her Son; Watch

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most cherished TV actresses and her fan base has only grown after she made her television comeback with Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. The actress frequently shares glimpses of her behind-the-camera life on social media. On Monday, Rupali took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt message for her son Rudransh on the occasion of Children’s Day.

“Every moment a mother spends with her child is the most cherished memory. Children light up our lives! My Lifeline, my world. My Rudransh! Happy Children’s Day," Rupali captioned the video which has garnered over 3 lakh views in just a few hours.

The beautiful video that Rupali posted on her Instagram account is sure to make you smile. In this clip, the mother-son bond is depicted as having warmth and also innocence. It begins with Rupali entering her son Rudransh’s room and drawing the curtains open in the morning to wake him up. She then hugs and cuddles him before handing him something to drink. She is then shown feeding her son and getting him ready for school as he tries to play with their pet dog. Before Rupali sends Rudransh off to school, the mother-son duo sits on a bench while he waits for his school bus. Before leaving for school, Rudransh touches his mother’s feet and seeks her blessing.

Several users in the comments section reacted to the video and left children’s day wishes. One user commented, “This reel made my day." Another user wrote, "This is sooooo cute!" “I swear, this is the cutest thing I saw on Instagram today," wrote a third user. Many others simply commented with heart emojis.

Recently, Rupali shared a photo of herself and Rudransh with the caption, “No makeup no filter only happiness." With their big smiles and sparkling eyes, the actress and her son looked very adorable in the picture.

Rupali Ganguly married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. In 2015, the couple welcomed a baby boy whom they named Rudransh.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has been ruling the TRP charts for almost two years now. Besides Rupali, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Aashish Mehrotra among others in key roles.

