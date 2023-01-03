Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Leaves MaAn Fans Gushing, Poses With Gaurav Khanna in New Year Post

Anupamaa’s lead pair Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are one of the most loved on-screen couples in the television industry. The show has turned out to be a huge success and has been airing for some years now. Rupali and Gaurav's popularity is also seen on social media platforms like Instagram where they regularly treat their fans with their special ‘MaAn Day’ posts every Monday.

Continuing with their MaAn Day posts, Rupali took to her Instagram account to share adorable pictures of herself and her co-star Gaurav in their happy and fun-loving zone and captioned the post “Happy 2023. MaAn. A new year…a new beginning.” Rupali also thanked Gaurav’s wife Akanksha Chamola for clicking the pictures. The pictures showed Rupali dressed in a turquoise blue dress with a statement necklace and hair tied up into a bun and Gaurav in a hot pink blazer and a leaf print shirt. The two are all smiles in the picture as they posed for the lively pictures and looked fabulous.

The post that was shared sixteen hours ago has over 74,000 likes and several comments by Anupama-Anuj fans putting out new years greetings along with sharing their love for the two actors. One user comments “Oh my God! After a long time.This is best new year surprise for all the MaAn fans.” Another user writes, “Best surprise of 2023, what a beautiful picture of most loving MaAn, thank you, u made our day special.”

Anupamaa, a character played by Rupali, is one of the most popular characters names on television. The audience enjoys the portrayal of a strong, independent woman, and the writers have kept the viewers on the edge with their storyline. Due to its compelling plot, the show has held the top spot in the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) TRP chart for a considerable amount of time.

