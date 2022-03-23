Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Come Together For a Special Episode As AbhiRa Set To Tie The Knot

Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are widely popular. The two shows enjoy a massive fan following. If there is #MaAn in one, the other has impressed the audience with #AbhiRa’s chemistry. However, the two mega shows will soon come together for a special ‘Maha-Sangam’ episode.

Recently, Star Plus took to its official Instagram account and dropped a promo of the Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maha-sangam episode. In the promo, Anupama can be seen teaching dance steps to Abhimanyu and Akshara as their wedding celebration is currently underway. The promo then presents a tense situation between AbhiRa. However, Anupama jumps in between to explain to them the importance of love. “Shaadi ke baad jhagda karna seekh hi jaaoge, abhi zara pyaar ke liye time nikal lo (You’ll learn to have arguments after the marriage, take some time to love each other for now)," she tells them. It is then revealed that Anupama will attend Abhimanyu and Akshara’s engagement ceremony.

“Aane waala ye hafta saath laa raha hai is saal ka sabse bada Mahasangam. Jiss mein Anupama hogi Akshara aur Abhimanyu ke sang! (The coming week will bring the biggest union of the year as Anupama will be together with Akshara and Abhimanyu)," the caption of the promo reads.

The promo has left #MaAn and #AbhiRa fans super excited. The comment section is flooded with fans mentioning that the maha-sangam will be a super hit. “Excited for this crossover two popular shows coming together #AbhiRa looking so beautiful & #anupamaa gujju accent is such a treat to watch looking forward to this," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked the makers to invite Anuj Kapadia too. “Anuj ko bhi hona chahye (Anuj should be there too)," he commented.

For the unversed, both Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are produced by Rajan Shahi. While Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai presents the chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Both the shows air on Star Plus.

The maha-sangam episode will air on March 26 at 9:30 PM.

