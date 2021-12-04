Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani to Enter Rupali Ganguly's Show, Says 'It's Finally Happening'

What makes daily soap Anupamaa the TRP chart toppers? The evolving storyline, continuous twists and turns, impeccable cast, and whatnot. There are a bunch of contributing factors due to which the show is being loved by the audiences. The star cast of the show includes Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others. Owing to some change in track, nation heartthrob Gaurav Khanna was roped in to portray Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa.

The daily soap is currently high on drama and entertainment, making it people’s favourite. Anupamaa is now set for another big twist as actress Aneri Vajani will be entering the show soon.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Aneri confirmed that she has been roped in the show and will begin the shooting soon. The actress revealed that she was keen to work with show’s director Rajan Shahi, and is glad that it’s finally happening. Aneri shared that she had auditioned for Shahi’s other show Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Unfortunately, things could not be worked out and she went on to bag Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

“As they say, everything happens for the better," she added. Aneri will play a pivotal character in the daily soap and her track will likely change the dynamics of the equation between the leads.

Aneri was last seen in Pavitra Bhagya, which went off-air in October 2020. The actress shared that she did not take up any project after that as nothing interesting came her way. Talking about her trajectory, Aneri stated that she has always taken up versatile roles, from sister in a show like Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, from playing a tomboy in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, or a mother in her last show. The actress is firm that she does not want to repeat herself, hence, mini-breaks don’t really bother her.

