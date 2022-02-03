Anupamaa Big Twist: Vanraj Instigates Malvika Against Anupama and Anuj Kapadia

In the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa, we have already seen how Anuj Kapadia is worried for his sister Malvika and her growing fondness for Vanraj. Recently, Anuj asked Malvika to end her partnership with Vanraj. However, she refused the same saying Vanraj has changed.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama visits Vanraj and tells him that he should stop using Malvika for his benefit. However, Vanraj argues that if Malvika feels for him then that’s not his fault. He further questions that if Anupama’s partnership with Anuj is fine, then why does not the same apply to him and Malvika as well. Anupama tells Vanraj that he knows that Malvika’s mental state is not good and he is just playing with her for his advantage. In his defense, Vanraj tells her that he really can’t do anything when Malvika is the one who behaves in a certain way with him. She then slams Vanraj for his intentions and warns him to respect Malvika.

Meanwhile, Malvika also visits Vanraj and announces that she is breaking her partnership with him. This leaves Vanraj furious who imagines insulting her but then controls himself. Vanraj instigates Malvika against Anupama. He tells her how Anupama has issues with their partnership and therefore she is the one who manipulated Anuj too. Vanraj alleges that Anupama and Kavya are planning to destroy his life.

Following this, Anuj too visits Vanraj and tells him that he respects his dedication and hands over a cheque to him. Anuj informs him that he will still fund his project, but Malvika won’t be a part of it.

Later, Vanraj instigates Malvika against Anuj too. She reminds him of how Anuj is not her real brother and how her parents died because of him. This leaves everyone shocked, but Vanraj questions Malvika if Anuj will break his partnership with Anupama too, just like she did.

What will happen next? Will Vanraj’s evil plot end Anuj Kapadia and Anupama’s business partnership? What will Anupama do now?

Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP chart for weeks now. The show stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani and Madalsa Sharma in key roles. It airs on Star Plus.

