Anupamaa Fame Aashish Mehrotra Pens Note For His On-Screen Maa Rupali Ganguly, Calls Her a 'Beautiful Heart'

Television actor Aashish Mehrotra, who is known for playing the role of Paritosh in the popular show Anupamaa, recently celebrated his 32nd birthday. To make his day even more special, his on-screen mother aka Rupali Ganguly planned a surprise bash with their co-actors. Days after, Aashish took to social media and penned a heartwarming note thanking Rupali to make his birthday memorable.

Aashish dropped a picture in which he can be seen kissing his ‘Maa’ Rupali Ganguly’s cheeks. He called Rupali ‘gem of a person’ and thanked her for planning his birthday bash. “Thankyou sooooo much Maa..Gem of a person with a beautiful heart..And dhaansu Actor there is soo much to learn from you…Thankyou soo much for bringing in my birthday…That is soo thoughtful and special ❤️✨❤️And aunty is sooooo adorable and cute i love her tons…," Aashish wrote.

Advertisement

Aashish Mehrotra also dropped a series of pictures, sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebration. The pictures feature Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Jaswir Kaur, Aneri Vajani, and Madalsa Sharma among others. The show’s producer Rajan Shahi can also be seen posing in the pictures. Sharing the clicks, Aashish wrote, “Night before my birthday ✨❤️ #birthdayeve filled with gratitude, happiness & love…Big Thankyou to @directorskutproduction #anupamaa family for everything…My heart is just filled with love for all of you Thankyou."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. The show revolves around a woman named Anupama and how she decides to live an independent life after discovering her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.