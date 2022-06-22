Anupamaa Fame Aneri Vajani On Her Relationship Rumours With Harsh Rajput: 'I Am Dating Somebody And...'

Television actor Harsh Rajput was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few days back when he had come to see off Aneri Vajani while she was leaving for Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This had left netizens speculating if the two actors are dating each other. Reacting to the same, Aneri has now said that she is dating her work as of now. She also added that she’ll disclose her marriage plans or who she has been dating when she thinks is the right time.

“I am dating somebody and that’s my work. I want to focus on my work right now and when the time is right, everyone will get to know when I am getting married? Who am I dating? I want people to know me by my work and not my relationships. Yes, I’ve a lot of special friends," she told E-Times.

Advertisement

Aneri Vajani was last seen in the popular show Anupamaa in which she played the role of Malvika aka Mukku who was Anuj Kapadia’s sister. However, she left the show earlier this month for participating in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the other hand, Harsh Rajput has worked in several television shows including Janbaaz Sindbad, Nazar and Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan among others.

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Aneri also talked about performing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also heaped praises on the host of the show Rohit Shetty and said, “We are having an amazing time performing stunts under Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance. The way he pushes us to do the stunts or just to go for it, is amazing. What I would do before my stunts, I would think a lot and have too many questions like why am I doing this? And then I would look at Rohit sir and he would confidently say hojaayega, it would just motivate me immediately. I would suddenly become so confident ke kya hoga, marenge toh nahi, kya he hoga, the least I will get injured that’s fine. All of us are injured and are in pain but everyone is owning it. When Rohit sir says you will do it, everything just falls into place."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.