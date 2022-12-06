Anupamaa Fame Ashlesha Savant Sets Temperatures Soaring In Black Coat Dress

Ashlesha Savant, AKA Barkha Bhabhi from Anupamaa, is one of the popular actresses in the Hindi television industry. She has appeared in many popular soap operas, including Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among others. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself to stay connected with her fans.

Ashlesha recently posted a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot, which made fans stop dead in their tracks. In the photos, the actress is seen rocking a black coat dress paired with a matching pair of heels. She opted for a nude makeup look with smokey eyes and kept her hair open as she struck multiple poses for the camera. Along with sharing the pictures on Instagram, the diva wrote, “A lil throwback wouldn’t harm the grid now, would it?"

Check out Ashlesha Savant’s Instagram post below:

Soon after her pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans, as well as her peers from the industry, lavished her with oodles of praise. Her Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguli gushed, “Uff hottie." Actress Monica Sharma commented, “Oh my!" Many other users flooded the comments box of her post with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Ashlesha Savant got into modelling after completing class twelve. She was later short-listed for Ekta Kapoor’s Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, but the association didn’t come to fruition due to unknown reasons.

Ashlesha then made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Teesha Mehta. She is currently a part of the fan-favourite soap opera Anupamaa. The actress plays the role of Barkha Kapadia in the Star Plus show. Anupamaa is produced by Ranjan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of the Director’s Kut Productions.

