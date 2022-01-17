Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Asks Paps Not to Click Her Pics in ROFL Video: 'I Have Oil in My Hair'

Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts with her terrific performance in Star Plus’ Anupamaa. The actress often takes the internet by storm every time she shares anything on Instagram. But this time it’s Rupali’s casual outing video that has gone viral.

On Sunday, Rupali was papped heading to a salon. While she was making her way inside the parlour, paps stationed outside started taking her pics. However, Rupali hilariously asks them not to take her pics because of the oil in her hair. “Maine tel lagaya hai abhi mat lo (I have applied oil in my hair. Don’t click right now). Give me 20 minutes, I have oil in my hair."

Daily soap, Anupamaa has been the table topper when it comes to TRP, for a long time now. With its ongoing storyline, it is not planning to leave the spot anytime soon. The show revolves around the life, struggles, and relationships of a woman, Anupamaa. The titular role is essayed by Rupali Ganguly. The storyline started with how a woman continuously makes compromises for her husband, her in-laws, and her children. Later, the track featured the same woman standing up for herself and fighting back with society and her own family. Recently, makers played a gamble by introducing Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) as Anupamaa’s love interest, and fortunately, fans are loving it.

Their on-screen chemistry is being loved and adored by ardent followers of the daily soap. The duo often shares some BTS moments on their Instagram Stories and make Reels together. Fans are so in love with the on-screen couple that they have renamed Monday as ‘MaAn (for Anupa’MA’a and ‘AN’uj)day.’

Produced under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltdby Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, Anupamaa stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Anagha Bhosale and Tassmin Sheikh.

