Anupamaa Fan Creates Valentine's Day Special Edit Featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna

Fans of the television show Anupamaa are certainly looking forward to Valentine’s Day-special episode that would feature the lead characters showing off their undeniable chemistry. On Sunday, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character in the show, shared a teaser of the upcoming episode. The teaser was enough for fans to get excited as Anupamaa and her love interest in the show, Anuj (played by actor Gaurav Khanna), shared a romantic scene.

Rupali shared the teaser of this week’s episode on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Feb is Fab. Anupamaa Ki zindagi ka pehla Valentine’s Day. Special toh hoga hi. (Anupamaa’s first Valentine’s Day will be special for sure). Want to know Ki aap log kya chahte hai ki ho! Aur aap log ko kya lagta hai ki Anupamaa aur Anuj ka Valentine’s Day kaisa hoga (Want to know what are you expecting for Anupamaa and Anuj’s Valentine’s Day), Exciting week ahead.”

Advertisement

The teaser showed Anupamaa in a red printed saree while Anuj was dressed in a black button-down shirt. With the calm breeze blowing and warm lights setting the mood for the couple, the teaser has managed to set fans’ expectations quite high. One of the fans used her sublime editing skills to imagine how the upcoming episode might unfold.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name Feminist Radha, shared a two-minute-three-second long video on the microblogging site. The video featured some of the romantic scenes of Anupamaa and Anuj from the show. The fan chose the song Zara Zara Touch Me from Race as the mood for the edited video. Sharing the video on Twitter, the fan added, “A Valentine's eve special on MaAn (a portmanteau used for Anupamaa and Anuj). Zara Zara touch me ft. Rupali and Gaurav. Disclaimer: This is not meant to disrespect either of the actors or offend anyone. I love and respect them immensely. I'm just showing my love for the chemistry Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa have on screen.”

Advertisement

Fans of the show reacted to the edited video in the comments with equal enthusiasm. “The sync was amazing. It's amazing to see how your imagination creates such magic. I loved it. Truly Valentine's day present.”

What are your thoughts on this fan-made edit?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.