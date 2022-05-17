Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Reveals Anuj Kapadia's Groom Look, Fans Call Him 'Most Handsome Dulha'

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are all set to tie the knot. Their pre-wedding festivities are over and now fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite couple dressed as bride and groom respectively. To raise the excitement level among fans for the much-awaited wedding, Gaurav Khanna (who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia) took to his official Instagram account and revealed his character’s groom look.

In the pictures, Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna can be seen flaunting his groom avatar. He wore a red sherwani and paired it with maroon footwear and a green turban. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely stunning. “Swaagat nahi karo ge hamara…" the caption of Gaurav’s post reads.

The pictures have left Anuj Kapadia’s fans completely impressed. The comment section of Gaurav’s post is flooded with fans showering love. While some are calling him ‘most handsome dulha’, others say that the ‘most wanted bachelor’ is now all set to marry the love of his life. “The most wanted bachelor is now off the market," one of the comments read. Netizens also mentioned that his groom’s look is ‘royal’ and that he is looking no less than a king. “Kisiki nazarna lage..🔥..thu thu thu thu🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️lost of love," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode, we saw how Malvika informed her brother Anuj that she will have to leave for America for some urgent work. She further added that due to this urgent work, she will also have to skip Anuj’s wedding with Anupama. This left the brother-sister duo teary-eyed.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

