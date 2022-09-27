Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein And Other Shows To Air Seven Days A Week, Check Complete List Here

A few of Indian television’s most popular shows are known to be broadcast on Star Plus. As with this Sunday, October 2, 2022, viewers will be able to watch Star Plus programs seven days a week. Yes, you read that right. The producers have chosen to air the programme for another day due to the channel’s popularity with viewers. Beginning this Sunday, the programmes Anupama, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anandibaa aur Emily, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store and Rajjo, will all air on Sundays as well.

According to a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Sudhanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj from Anupama, expressed his delight that they will be able to reach their fans and viewers more frequently from now on. He also stated that it allows them to explore many other aspects of their characters, which will now be available for viewing seven days a week. He concluded by asking fans to continue showing them love and support.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6z0hkZWng6M" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Neil Bhatt, aka Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, stated that they have a lot to put out there on the show, and it’s difficult to showcase everything, but now they will be able to do it on Sundays as well. He went on to say that this is a fantastic opportunity for them all, and he hopes that fans and viewers will feel the same way.

Jazzy Ballerini, who plays Emily in Anandibaa aur Emily, also stated that she is always happy to play ‘Emily,’ and that her love for India grows with each new episode she shoots. She also stated that they will now appear on your television screens every day of the week, which she finds extremely exciting. She also hopes that the audience continues to watch the show and show their support.

Advertisement

Pravisht Mishra, aka Yuvan from Banni Chow Home Delivery, revealed that interacting with the audience every day of the week is an honour and a privilege for him. He went on to say that through his popular show, they will now be bringing a lot more to the audience than before.

The actors and actresses in the television series appear to be ecstatic about the news. It’s a true treat for viewers to be able to see their favourite couples not just six, but seven days a week. Starting this Sunday, October 2, 2022, viewers will be able to watch the shows seven days a week.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here