Anupamaa: In Fresh Twist, Anuj's Ex-Girlfriend To Enter The Show, But There's a Catch

Hit Star Plus show Anupamaa will soon witness a major twist with the entry of Anuj’s ex-girlfriend. She will advise Anupama on how to impress Anuj and win his heart. The Shah family will be seen cheerful once again after a long time. In the last episode, Bapuji was upset that nobody remembered his wedding anniversary. However, Anupama surprised everyone with the planned celebrations.

Reports indicate that the fans are loving the chemistry between Anupama and Anuj, and now it’s only going to become more interesting with the entry of the latter’s girlfriend.

Besides, the attitude of the family members towards Anuj has also changed. In the last episode, the audience saw that Baa invited Anuj to the 50th wedding anniversary celebrations. When Anuj came to the party, Baa, to everyone’s shock, apologised to Anuj for her behaviour. Vanraj’s attitude towards Anuj has also changed as he was seen welcoming him to the celebrations with folded hands.

Seeing this changed behaviour of Vanraj, Kavya was seen worried. In the last episode, Vanraj showed a different behaviour towards Kavya so that he takes revenge for hurting his family.

With the entry of Anuj’s ex-girlfriend, the viewers are desperate to know whether or not his relationship with Anupama will grow beyond friendship.

The hit TV show is getting immensely popular every passing day, and these interesting twists and turns in the story keep the audience hooked to the Star Plus series.

