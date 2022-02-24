Anupamaa Latest Promo Leaves MaAn Lovers Worry, Fans Say 'Bas Inko Alag Mat Karna'

Ever since Anupama and Anuj Kapadia confessed their love for each other during Valentine’s day this year, the two have been ruling hearts and making headlines. However, the latest promo of Rajan Shahi’s superhit show has left MaAn fans worried.

In the promo, Anupama can be seen happy and cheerful, as she is excited about her birthday. Posing in front of a mirror, she can be seen deciding about what to wear on her special day. “Arey pagal chokri mere baat toh sunn, yeh saree tujh pe zyada khilagi, aakhir aaj tera janamdin hai, Anupama (Oo mad girl, listen to me, this saree will suit you because it’s your birthday today)," she can be heard talking to herself in the promo.

However, what left fans worried was the second half of the promo. Anupama talks about how she often gets some bad news on all her good days. She can therefore be seen praying to her Kanha Ji asking to keep all bad omens away. “Aap sab toh jaante hai ke aaj tak mere jeevan ke har shubh din par kuch na kuch ashubh hua hai. Issliye dar lagta hai. Aaj mere janamdin par, main apne parivaar ko ek khushkhabri dena chahti hu, toh Kanha ji iss baar mere saath kuch ashubh na ho, dhyaan rakhna. (You all know, something bad surely happens on all good days of my life. This scares me. On my birthday, I want to share some good news with my family, please Kanha Ji, do not let anything bad happen, please take care of this)," Anupama added.

Fans were quick to express their worry in the comment section. “Please #MaAn ko alag mat kariye (Do not separate MaAn)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked makers to make this Birthday, the happiest for Anupama. “This birthday has to be the best with no drama Baas enough of disruption. No kaand sirf Anupama ki kushi," the comment read. One of the MaAn fans wrote, “Hoping for the best Anupama ka ye birthday best ho."

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows and is on the top of the TRP chart for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani, and Madalsa Sharma among other actors. It airs on star plus.

