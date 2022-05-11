Anupamaa Makers Are Glad That 'Stop Ruining Anupamaa' Was Trending On Twitter; Here's Why

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s fans were left disappointed with one of the recent episodes of the popular show Anupamaa. Why? Because they alleged that the makers were paying too much attention to Vanraj’s negativity amid Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding. Fans also claimed that the Mehendi special episode of the show was badly executed and that heena on Anupama’s hands was ‘untidy’. As a result, ‘Stop ruining Anupamaa’ was trending on Twitter.

However, days after the same, the makers of the show have now reacted to the trend. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, the makers are not worried but glad that ‘stop ruining Anupamaa’ ruled social media since that’s what their indirect motive was - to show that middle-class weddings are not all perfect.

“Yes, we saw the trend but it is nothing to worry about. We wanted to show a middle-class wedding here. Anupamaa is not rich nor is Anuj Kapadia. We wanted that bit of relatability. Also, it is not a regular wedding. When the makers saw the trend, they were glad. The plan worked. Not every wedding happens with elaborate Mehendi and the works in the Indian middle class. We wanted to keep it that way," the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw Anupama and Anuj celebrating their Mehendi ceremony. While the two are all set to tie the knot, Bapuji’s medical condition will be revealed. It will be interesting to see if Bapuji’s illness will delay Anupama and Anuj’s wedding plans.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television and has also been ruling the TRP chart for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

