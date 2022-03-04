Anupamaa Mega Twist: Rakhi Dave Is Back With a Bang!

Kinjal’s pregnancy in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa has given a reason to celebrate to the Shah family. Recently, we saw how Anupama asked Kinjal to share the news of her pregnancy with her mother, Rakhi Dave too. Guess what? Rakhi knows it already.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi Dave will make her rocking and shocking re-entry to the show. She will be seen dancing her heart out as she is super excited to learn about Kinjal’s pregnancy. Forgetting the differences which occurred in the past, Anupama and the Shah family welcomes her. However, a major drama follows Rakhi’s entry.

Soon after her entry, Rakhi Dave announces that she is here to take Kinjal back to her house. She insults the Shah family saying her grandchild will not take birth in a lower-middle-class neighbourhood. Rakhi Dave goes on to call the Shah residence a dustbin and alleges that her daughter can never get good facilities or luxuries here. She further mentioned that Kinjal will have to work hard and struggle during her pregnancy if she continues to stay with the Shahs. However, Anupama interrupts saying that whether to live in the Shah house or not should be a decision solely of Kinjal. However, Kinjal decides to stay with her family.

Following this, Rakhi Dave tells Anupama that only she can take care of her daughter and therefore she should think about shifting back to the Shah residence. Later, even Baa is seen contemplating about Rakhi Dave’s idea. For the unversed, Anupama had left the house after Baa, Vanraj and Toshu had pointed fingers at her character a few months back.

Rakhi Dave’s comeback has also impressed fans. Check out how netizens are reacting to her re-entry into the show:

Meanwhile, Anupama has already accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal and it will be interesting to see if their wedding plans will get delayed due to Kinjal’s pregnancy.

