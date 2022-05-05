Anupamaa: Mika Singh To Join Rupali Ganguly's Show As Anuj Kapadia's Friend In Sangeet Special Episode

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are all set to tie the knot soon. The two are already engaged and their pre-wedding ceremonies are now underway. As reported by Pinkvilla, Mika Singh will be joining Anupama and Anuj’s Sangeet ceremony and will make it a gala night. He will be introduced in the show as groom Anuj Kapadia’s friend. Reportedly, during the Sangeet special episode, the Shahs and the Kapadias will be seen tapping their feet on Mika Singh’s superhit songs.

Mika Singh also shared his experience of shooting with the cast of Anupamaa and mentioned how everyone enjoyed singing and dancing. “It was such a unique experience for me on the set of ‘Anupama’, the biggest show in India right now. All the cast and crew members made me feel at home with their warm reception. The festivities started with a bang and we did not want to stop. I enjoyed singing and dancing with everyone. Playing the Groom’s friend made me excited and curious about my own wedding. Hopefully, I will find that special someone to celebrate every moment with. You will see it all unfold in my new show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ on Star Bharat!" he said as cited by Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television and has also been ruling the TRP chart for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh is currently gearing up for his swayamvar-based reality show titled Mika Di Vohti. In the show, the Punjabi singer will hunt for his life partner. Earlier, Mika also talked about the kind of life partner he is looking for and explained that she should be ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. “It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he told IANS.

