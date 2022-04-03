Anupamaa Namaste America: Puja Banerjee To Enter Show As Vanraj’s Ex-Girlfriend

Rajan Shahi is gearing up for Anupmaa’s prequel on Disney+ Hotstar. Titled Anupamaa: Namaste America, the web series will stream from April 25. While fans are eagerly waiting for the same, speculations are also being made about who will be part of the show and who will not.

Since it is Anupama’s 17-years old story, it is likely that Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra will not be a part of it. Amid all this, it has been revealed that actress Puja Banerjee has been roped in to play Vanraj’s former girlfriend in the prequel. Puja took to Instagram and dropped a picture along with Sudhanshu Pandey. “Here I present u Rittika 💃💃 Watch me & @sudanshu_pandey with a new avatar in #anupamanamasteamerica America only on @disneyplushotstar soon," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Puja also expressed her excitement about working with Sudhanshu and shed light on her character. “Me and Sudhanshu share a great bond. We are like best friends! When I heard about Anupama-Namaste America, I was excited to work with him yet again after our first film together, Rajdhani Express. In the prequel series, I will be playing the role of Ritika who is Vanraaj’s ex-girlfriend from his college days. Ritika’s character in the show is bold and empowering, which perfectly resonates with my personality," she said as cited by India Today.

“It is an overwhelming moment for me to be associated with a highly successful show like Anupamaa and share the screen with such a versatile actor Sudhanshu Pandey. I hope viewers will enjoy watching Ritika on the screen as I much as I enjoyed playing it," Puja added.

For the unversed, Anupamaa: Namaste America is likely to be an 11 episode web series that will depict Anupama and Vanraj’s relationship after 10 years of their marriage. This means that all the characters of the show including Baa, Bapuji, Samar, Toshu, and others will be seen in their younger avatars.

Earlier, the first promo of the show was released in which Rupali Ganguly revealed that Anupama had an opportunity 17 years back to change her life and that the prequel will revolve around the same.

