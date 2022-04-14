Anupamaa Namaste America: Sudhanshu Pandey Reveals Plot, Explains What's The America Twist

Anupamaa: Namaste America is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25. While fans are super excited to know what the 11-episode show will revolve around, Sudhanshu Pandey has now spilled the beans about its plot.

In a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey (who plays the role of Vanraj in the show) revealed why the OTT version is called Anupamaa: Namaste America. Talking about the America twist, he told Pinkvilla, “It is because of her dream of wanting to go to America for a dance show. She always had this thing for dancing, and has been a trained dancer as per the show."

The actor further added that the story will revolve around Anupama and Vanraj from the initial years of their marriage. “So the story will revolve around a couple of things, one of which, a very prominent reason, is that she wants to go to America for a dancing event. It’s like a catalyst to sort of create the story around how women want to be on their own, have the skill, and should also make use of the skill and talent they have in spite of having a family, kids or responsibilities. So they are going in the past, and it is actually Vanraj and Anupama’s story from 17 years ago," Sudhanshu Pandey added.

Earlier this month, the makers of the show dropped a video in which Rupali Ganguly talked about the show’s OTT version and mentioned that the plot will be ‘very special’. “Do you know, Anupama too had an opportunity 17 years back to live her dreams, make her identity and change her life with her talent. This story is very special and nobody has ever heard about it," she said.

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP charts for over a year. The show revolves around a woman named Anupama and how she decides to live an independent life after discovering her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

