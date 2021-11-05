Anupamaa Nov 4 Update: Anu Expresses Excitement Over Anuj's 'Dhanteras gift'

In the latest episode of Anupama, Anu expresses her excitement for the new house as Anuj gives her a keychain with her name etched on it. Anuj asks her to consider it as her Dhanteras gift and reminds her that the house is the result of her hard work.

Here, Leela gets angry at Hasmukh and reminds him that he won’t be able to talk eye to eye to Anupama. She asks how Anupama is entitled to the share of the house when she is not even in the house with them.

Vanraj calms down Leela. Meanwhile, Kavya reminds Hasmukh that they need the money more than Anupama as she has a rich boyfriend with her.

Kavya urges Hasmukh to allow her to prove her love towards the family and reminds him that she has always been with them in the house and not Anupama.

Anupama tells Anuj that it’s her first Diwali without her family, adding that she was fine with it. She looks around the house and expresses her happiness. Later, Anupama and Anuj are passed by a street vendor and see a woman bargaining. Anupama asks the woman not to bargain as the street vendors make a living by selling it.

In the next scene, Leela tells Hasmukh that this house belongs to Kavya and she has taken this decision. Hasmukh warns Leela that a day will come when she will regret taking such decisions. Here, Leela reminds Kavya that if she wants to be the daughter-in-law then she has to take good care of the family members and also asks to make up with Hasmukh to win his favour.

Devika appreciates Anupama’s decision to move out of the house and promises her to never look back. In response, Anupama makes the same promise and both hug each other. At the end of the episode, Anuj and Anupama take a selfie together.

