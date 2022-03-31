Anupamaa Prequel Teaser: Rupali Ganguly Introduces 'Special Kahaani', Fans Wonder What's America Twist?

Just a few days before the reports of Anupamaa prequel made headlines and on Monday Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account confirming the same. The actress dropped an introductory teaser of the show revealing the name of the prequel Anupamaa: Namaste America. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

In the video, Rupali Ganguly can be heard talking about how it is very important to take advantage of opportunities to achieve our goals. She then reveals that Anupama too had an opportunity 17 years back to make her dreams come true and that the prequel will revolve around the same plot. “Do you know, Anupama too had an opportunity 17 years back to live her dreams, make her identity and change her life with her talent. This story is very special and nobody has ever heard about it," Rupali says.

“Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! (Watch the unknown story of Anupama’s life which nobody has ever seen) Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25," the caption reads.

The teaser has left fans super excited. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with fans talking about it and wondering what the America twist will be. One of the social media users also requested the makers to bring in Anuj Kapadia in the prequel plot. “I don’t know how. .but somehow bring Anuj or show him in the storyline," the comment read.

Meanwhile, TellyChakkar had reported earlier this month that Anupamaa prequel is likely to have only 11 episodes. The entertainment portal claimed that the prequel will depict Anupama and Vanraj’s relationship after 10 years of their marriage. This means that all the characters of the show including Baa, Bapuji, Samar, Toshu, and others will be seen in their younger avatars.

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

