Home » News » Movies » Tassnim Sheikh To Quit Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa? Actress Finally Breaks Silence

Tassnim Sheikh To Quit Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa? Actress Finally Breaks Silence

Tassnim Sheikh plays the role of Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa. However, she has been missing from the show for a long time now.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 18:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Tassnim Sheikh says is ready to take other projects besides Anupamaa too. (Photo: Instagram)
Tassnim Sheikh says is ready to take other projects besides Anupamaa too. (Photo: Instagram)

Tassnim Sheikh, who plays the role of Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa, has been missing from the show for a long time now. Recently the actress talked about the same and revealed that she is ready to take other projects too. However, Tassnim also clarified that this does not means she will quit the Rupali Ganguly starrer show.

“Initially, I had a strong role and played the vamp in the show. One who was always creating trouble and taunting Anupama. I am glad that the production house chose me for this role. And I also understand that your track cannot be in focus every day. But, in the past few months, I do not have much to do in the show. Of course I will continue working with them, but I now want to take up some other projects too because I have time on hand," Tassnim told E-times.

“The creative team has also agreed and they are okay if I take up something else along with this. I have no plans to quit Anupamaa, but I feel since I can manage to do other things along with it, then why not?" the actress added.

Advertisement

Talking about the roles that she is looking for, Tassnim shared that she wants to do something different in comparison to what she has been doing in Anupamaa. “As an actor, you want to work more and do different kinds of roles. If I am playing the saas here, I want to do something completely different in another show. Before Anupamaa, I was a part of Salim Anarkali. So I just hope that makers now don’t assume I am so caught up with Anupamaa that I cannot take up other work," she told the entertainment portal.

RELATED NEWS

Talking about Anupamaa, the show has been on the top of the TRP charts ever since its premiere. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey among others in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 19, 2023, 18:48 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 18:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About