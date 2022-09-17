Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Advices Aashish Mehrotra After He Has Sleepless Nights Due To Show's Affair Plot

Ever since the Star Plus programme Anupamaa started airing, it has managed to top all other shows in terms of audience engagement. Every new plot gets a lot of attention, but Anupamaa’s current storyline has been grabbing attention for all the right reasons. The fans have praised the characters for their outstanding performances and interest in what would happen to Kinjal and Toshu’s marriage moving forward. Toshu, aka Aashish Mehrotra, admits in an interview with ETimes TV that he broke down in tears before Rupali Ganguly when he read the upcoming plot of the show before performing it on screen.

Speaking of his response to the ongoing narrative he added, “The makers have been extremely supportive and helpful, this was one of the most difficult tracks for me while performing."

Aashish acknowledged that he was more worried about the audience’s interpretation of the plot and how they would respond to Toshu than his performance. The show is now addressing the issue of extramarital affairs.

He continued, “It was a major risk that I took and I believed this is my one opportunity to try my best to justify the character as an actor. It did strike the right chord and the feedback has truly made me feel successful."

When asked how it has been filming these emotionally taxing moments with Rupali Ganguly, Aashish said, “Rupali ma’am saw me in tears and came to me, she just told me one thing that ‘Just own it and do the scene’."

He added that it can be challenging to perform in front of Rupali Ganguly. He continued by saying that all of his fellow actors praised him for his effort in the scenes and showered him with affection.

