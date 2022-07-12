Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Impresses All With Her Expressions In Latest Episode, Fans Call It 'Incomparable'

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows that has also been ruling the TRP charts for over a year now. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama in the show enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. However, her performance in the recent episode has left fans completely impressed.

In Tuesday’s episode of Rajan Shahi show, we saw Anuj and Anupama sharing an emotional scene. It all started after a giant glass broke and fell on Anuj Kapadia. While this left Anuj in pain, it also brought tears into Anupama’s eyes. Very calmly she removed the glass pieces from Anuj Kapadia’s back and hugged him.

The scene has left MaAn fans completely impressed. Several social media users shared the clip and talked about how Rupali Ganguly ‘nailed it’ with her expressions. Netizens lauded her ‘perfection’ and added how no other actress can beat her acting skills. “Can’t describe in words…what a brilliant and phenomenal portraying of fear of losing..@TheRupali you nailed it yet again ✨..no doubt you are unparalleled," one of the fans wrote. “@TheRupali wat a phenomenal performer…the fear of losing ur loved one…the way she expressed her pain the anxiety, those emotions cud really connect with her very well …top notch," another tweet read.

Here’s How Fans Are Reacting To Rupali Ganguly’s Performance In Latest Episode:

For the unversed, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

