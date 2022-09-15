Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Stuns All With Her Mind-Blowing Act As She Confront Toshu, Takes a Stand For Anuj Kapadia

Rupali Ganguly is often hailed as one of the top actresses and there is a reason behind it. Each time she appears on screen, she leaves everyone completely impressed with her mind-blowing act. Once again, she has left everyone speechless with her bold, fierce yet emotional performance in the recent episode of Anupamaa.

In the recent episode, we saw Anupamaa confronting Toshu about his extramarital affair following which Kinjal also gets to know about the same. While it breaks Kinjal’s heart, Anupama questions Toshu for his wrongdoings. She tells him that a wife is not a ‘pair ki jutti’. Her dialogues, expressions, feelings of helplessness and anger have left fans completely impressed. Netizens are sharing clips from the episode on Twitter to shower love on Rupali. While some are calling it Rupali’s one of the finest performances, others say that it was ‘outstanding’.

“Look at sudden change in her expressions after disclosing d truth, DAMN!! Since 2 days she’s giving such OUTSTANDING Performance & it looks like dis week is goona be a #RupaliGanguly ‘s show," one of the fans wrote.

Not just this, but when Toshu lashed out at Anuj Kapadia and asked him not to interfere in their matter, Anupama told her son to ‘shut up’. She made it clear that she will not tolerate anyone disrespecting her husband. The scene also won MaAn fans’ hearts.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows which has been ruling the TRP chart for almost two years now. Besides Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Aashish Mehrotra among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

