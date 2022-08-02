Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh Replaces Paras Kalnawat As Samar Shah - Do You Know Who He Is?

Paras Kalnawat, who used to play the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa, recently left the show. His contract was terminated by the makers after he allegedly signed another show without informing them. However, do you know who is all set to replace Paras as Samar Shah in the show? It has now been revealed that Sagar Parekh will play the role of Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen younger son.

Who Is Sagar Parekh Who Will Replace Paras Kalnawat?

Sagar has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost six years now. He has been a part of several superhit shows including Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Rajaa Betaa, Internet Wala Love, Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawan and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan among others. Sagar was recently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 which also starred Shivangi Joshi in the lead.

Sagar Parekh Says He Is ‘Nervous’ As He Replaces Paras Kalnawat

In a recent interview with E-Times, Sagar talked about joining Anupamaa and shared that he is both nervous and excited. “Anupamaa is a popular show and Samar’s character is important because he is the only dutiful son and support system of Anupama in the show. I am feeling a lot of pressure and a bit nervous too because Paras who is a friend in real life, has played it so well. Entering an existing show is always a task. Also, I am new to the entire team. But I am excited and looking forward to breaking the ice with my co-actors," he said.

Sagar Parekh: Did Not Get Time To Watch Anupamaa Earlier

The actor also revealed that even though he is joining Anupamaa, he has not watched the show earlier. He also shared that he has been following Samar’s show closely now. “I have shot with Rupali madam and she has helped me a lot on the set. I did not get time to watch the show earlier, but now I have watched Samar’s role closely. My family watches the show, so they also keep telling me about the character and how he has many shades to play. Of course, I don’t have to do the same thing and I will bring my own abilities and talent to the role," Sagar said.

