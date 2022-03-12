Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anuj Kapadia Makes Heroic Entry To Join Anupama For Aarti, Leaves MaAn Fans In Awe

In the recent episode of Rajan Shahi’s show, we saw how Anupama decided to stay back in the Shah residence to take care of Kinjal during her pregnancy. Even Anuj Kapadia supported her decision saying she is a mother before being his lady love. While Anuj Kapadia’s support and understanding for Anupama have already won everyone’s heart, the upcoming episode will come as a treat to MaAn fans.

In the upcoming episode, the Shah family will be seen celebrating the festival of Maha Shivratri. Amid all this, Vanraj has already asked Anuj that his entry into the house will not be appreciated. As the family performs pooja, Anuj Kapadia makes a heroic entry and joins Anupama for aarti. His entry not only surprises Anupama but Vanraj and others too. While Kinjal and Samar are happy to see Anuj, his entry leaves Vanraj furious. Anuj further reveals that he has been invited by Bapuji to attend the festivities.

Later, Anuj Kapadia gets a call informing him that his pitch for a contract has been selected. This is the same contract that Vanraj also was desperately trying to get. However, with Anuj getting the contract, Vanraj loses his cool and alleges that Anuj must have used his sources. Anuj too gives him a befitting reply saying he used his dedication and hard work to get this success. When Vanraj uses the term ‘his company’ during the conversation, Anuj lashed out at him and reminds him that it’s ‘Mukku ki company’.

Anuj Kapadia’s heroic entry and his savage reply to Vanraj have impressed fans. Social media is flooded with MaAn fans reacting to the scene. “Can I call them Mr and Mrs. Kapadia?" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “You know what they say? Bhagwaan ke ghar dher hai andher nahi. Aaj ke episode - bholenaath ke naam. With his blessings, our tycoon Kapadia is back and how."

Meanwhile, Bapuji has also assured Anupama that once Kinjal’s health is better, he will announce the news of her wedding with Anuj Kapadia. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in Anupamaa.

