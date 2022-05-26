Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: New Member To Bring Fresh Trouble In Anupama's Married Life?

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia of the popular show ‘Anupamaa’ recently tied the knot. The two have now begun their new journey as husband and wife. So far, the newlywed couple has been sharing several romantic and cute moments together. However, looks like there will be some trouble in their married life very soon.

Recently, the show’s production house took to social media and dropped a promo of the show. It now only features Rupali Ganguly as Anupama but also introduces the audience to her ‘Barkha Bhabhi’. The clip begins with Barkha asking Anupama to shop all essentials from a supermarket in order to maintain Kapadia’s standard. However, an innocent Anupama gives her a befitting reply asking if vegetables from the supermarket can make food even more delicious. Later in the promo, a cashier at the supermarket can be heard telling Anupama that a bag will cost Rs 40 more. To this, Anupama tells her that she is carrying her own bag. This leaves Barkha disappointed, who then asks Anupama not to reduce Kapadia’s standards with her middle-class habits. Once again, Anupama gives her a befitting reply and tells her that the same habits make middle-class people no less than first class. The promo ends with a glimpse of three new members of Anuj Kapadia’s family.

The promo has left fans curious and divided. They are now eager to know who the new members of Anuj Kapadia’s family are. Some of the fans are also worried about this new track and claim that it might reduce the TRP of the show. However, others feel that the entry of new members might impact Anupama and Anuj’s love life as well. “I hope new chapter ki vajah se anju and anu ko koi problem na ho vo dono bass humesha sath rhe aur kuch nhi chahiye hum fans ko please," one of the fans wrote. “Please don’t overdo the negativity also don’t change the core characters of MaAn for your stupid drama. We want super-duper MaAn romance," another comment read.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television and has also been ruling the TRP chart for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

