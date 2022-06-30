Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Rakhi Dave Instigates Vanraj Against Anuj Kapadia

Anyone who watches Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa, knows what kind of person Rakhi Dave is - entertaining yet clever. She never misses a chance to make create differences between people. Even when it’s her daughter’s godh bharai, Rakhi Dave clearly has something else on her mind. In the latest promo released by Star Plus, Rakhi Dave can be seen instigating Vanraj against Anuj Kapadia at Kinjal’s godh bharai.

The promo begins with a glimpse of Anupama and the Shah family celebrating with Kinjal. The ladies of the house including Barkha can be seen dancing. It then presents how Vanraj, who is not present for the function, has been watching all of it over a video call. He notices Anuj Kapadia taking part in the rituals and gets upset. Rakhi Dave uses this as an opportunity to instigate him. She tells him that what Anuj Kapadia has been doing what Vanraj should do. She goes on to remind Vanraj that even Anuj will be a grandfather to the newborn. This leaves Vanraj furious. It will be interesting to see what will happen next.

Several fans reacted to the promo and talked about how Rakhi Dave is back to create differences between all. “Yeh naagin 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍aag 🔥🔥🔥 lagane aa gayi hai fir se," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Aag lagane mein ustaad Rakhi." Some of the netizens also mentioned how Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah looks prettiest in the promo. “Looking so pretty and that smile ❤️ @nidz_20," a comment reads.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has also been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It airs on Star Plus.

