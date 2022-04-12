Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Toshu Calls Vanraj a 'Loser', Fans Call It 'Karma'

Vanraj is facing a severe crisis in the popular show Anupamaa. He has lost his job and is facing a financial crisis. Even Toshu’s plan of pitching an idea to one of his businessman friends failed. Amid all this, his only support was his mother Baa and son Toshu.

However, in the recent episode, Vanraj was left shocked and devastated as his son Toshu too turned against him. It all started after Toshu advised Vanraj to take the help of Rakhi Dave in order to get a job. Rakhi Dave, who is also Toshu’s mother-in-law, never misses an opportunity to make the Shah family realise that they are not rich enough. Considering the same, Vanraj rejected Toshu’s idea. While Toshu insisted that Rakhi Dave can fund their business, Vanraj refused to take any favour from her.

However, this ended up creating a massive argument between the father-son duo. Toshu lashed out at his father and insults him. He even called Vanraj a ‘loser’ and added that he must change his attitude to progress in life. This left Vanraj shocked, heartbroken and shattered.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to the episode and call it ‘Vanraj’s Karma’. Social media is flooded with netizens talking about the scene. They claim that Vanraj deserved the disrespect to realise what he did to Anupama in the past. “I think she will stop Toshu from calling his father a loser, Vanraj never stopped Toshu and Pakhi when they called their mother a Loser. But then I guess that’s the difference between #Anupamaa and Trashraj," one of the fans wrote.

Here’s How Fans Are Reacting To The Scene:

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. The show revolves around a woman named Anupama and how she decides to live an independent life after discovering her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

