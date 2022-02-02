Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj's Evil Plan to End Anuj Kapadia and Anupama's Love Story?

The upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa is going to bring a massive twist. Recently, we saw how Malvika accepted her feelings for Vanraj and informed Anupama about the same. While it is no secret that Vanraj has been using Malvika for his benefit, the upcoming episode will jolt Anuj and Anupama’s life.

Wednesday’s episode will begin with romantic moments between Anuj and Anupama. They decide to go on a date and play badminton together. However, Anuj was about to fall off a cliff when Anupama saved him. Anu also could not hide her worry for Anuj and asks what if he would have gotten hurt to which he replies that with Anupama by his side nothing can happen to him.

Following this, Malvika informs Anuj that she has finalised a deal in Mumbai and thay she will have to shift to Mumbai soon with Vanraj. When Anuj questions her about Vanraj, Malvika feels that Anupama has told him everything. However, Anuj tells her that he overheard it himself, but Malvika reacts saying he should stop defending Anupama.

Anuj warns Malvika about Vanraj but she says that if her feelings for Vanraj are wrong, then so are Anuj’s feelings for Anupama. Malvika further argues that Vanraj is changed. When Anuj calls Vanraj an abuser, Malvika refuses to hear anything and defends him. In his anger, Anuj then asks Malvika to end her partnership with Vanraj right away.

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode, Anupama tells Vanraj that he has no right to play with Malvika’s heart. Vanraj replies that he is not interested in any kind of relationship and his only focus is his goal.

In another promo, it can be seen that Vanraj asks Anuj to end his partnership with Anupama if he wants Vanraj to end ties with Malvika.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show!

