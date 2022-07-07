Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama Spots Pakhi and Adhik On a Date; Fans Laud 'Parenting Track'

Pakhi and Adhik in the popular show Anupamaa like each other and it is no secret. In the recent episodes of the show, Vanraj discovered their affection for each other and was left furious. While this created a rift between Pakhi and her father, looks like things will only get worst with the upcoming episodes.

On Thursday, the production house of the show dropped a promo revealing how Anupama will catch Pakhi and Adhik red-handed on a date. It begins with Pakhi informing everyone in the Shah house that she is leaving for her college, following which Vanraj tells her that he will drop her. He then informs Pakhi that he will pick her up in the evening too. Later, Anupama sees Adhik giving a red rose to Pakhi. She follows them and later catches them on a date. “How will Anupamaa handle this unmanageable situation," the caption of the promo read.

While it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show, the fans are also left excited. “The promo is interesting. parenting track. Excited to see how #MaAn handle it," one of the comments read. Expressing his opinion on the current track, another social media talked about how Vanraj’s anger needs to be treated. “When one has an egoistic, self-obsessed and self-pitying father like Vanraj Shah nothing can go right as he is definitely isn’t a good father he just wants to control everyone," the comment read.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has also been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It airs on Star Plus.

