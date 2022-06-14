Anupamaa Spoiler: Barkha Eyes Anuj Kapadia's Business, Plans An Evil Plot Against Anupama

It is no secret that there is a secret motive behind Ankush and Barkha’s entry in the popular show Anupamaa. The two are Anuj Kapadia’s brother and sister-in-law respectively. In the recent episodes, we saw Barkha forcing Ankush to ask Anuj about the former’s share in the Kapadia empire. We also saw her trying to dominate things when it came to Kapadia’s housewarming ceremony. However, looks like she will step up her evil game plan in the coming days.

On Tuesday, a new promo of the show was released by Star Plus in which Barkha looked irked as Anupama took part in all housewarming ceremonies. “For people, one who heads the Kapadia mansion will be the head of Kapadia empire too. Anupama cannot be this person," Barkha can be heard saying. In the same promo, Baa can also be seen complaining about Pakhi spending some time with Adhik and Samar talking to Priya.

Advertisement

Earlier, Barkha was also seen insulting Bapuji and the other members of the Shah family. Not knowing they are Anupama’s family members, Barkha lashed out at them and alleged they gatecrashed the party at the Kapadia residence. However, it was Anupama who gave her a befitting reply and introduced the Shah family to all.

For the unversed, it was earlier revealed that Priya aka Alma Hussein will be playing the role of Samar Shah’s love interest in the show whereas Pakhi will be seen developing a romantic relationship with Adhik.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.