Anupamaa, Sreemoyee or Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - What Makes This Show Everyone's Favourite?

If you still don’t know who Anupama is, you are surely living under the rock. Rajan Shahi’s show has broken all records and has become everyone’s favourite. The show is on the top of the TRP list for months now and no other daily soap has been able to beat it. However, not many people know that Anupamaa is the remake of the Bengali show Sreemoyee - which starred Indrani Halder as the lead. Apart from this, the show also has a Marathi version titled Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Interestingly, the Marathi version is also produced by Rajan Shahi and is a super hit too.

Whether it is in Hindi, Bengali, or Marathi - Anupamaa has been ruling hearts and TRP charts. However, what is it that makes this show so popular? What is its success mantra?

Anupama - Raw, Real and Relatable

Rupali Ganguly as Anupama is one of those rare television characters with whom the audience can connect. It will not be an exaggeration to say that she doesn’t match the industry beauty standard with her simple saree and minimal make-up, yet she looks so beautiful. She is not fluent in English, always cares about her children, is scared and weak at times, yet is strong and bold enough to protect her family. She looks absolutely raw and real on screen. Therefore, Anupama is somebody every Indian can relate to.

Baa, Vanraj, Toshi and Others - Each Character Has a Different Story To Tell

The credit of Anupamaa’s success also goes to its supporting cast. Whether it is Baa, Bapuji, Toshi or Samar - every character in the show has a different story to tell. Leela is the infamous mother-in-law who knows that her son is wrong but still cannot stop defending him. She strongly believes in the ‘saas supremacy’ just like any other typical Indian mother-in-law. Toshi, if not ashamed, is not proud either of her mother not being modern and stylish. The same goes with Vanraj as well. He cannot accept the progress of his wife (now ex-wife). Bapuji is extremely supportive and is somebody who has learned to change his thoughts with time. It goes without saying that every character of Anupamaa has a different story, therefore making it everyone’s favourite.

Anupama’s Journey - From Housewife To An Independent Working Woman

Whether it is in Hindi, Bengali or Marathi - each version of Anupama focuses on the journey of Anupama. The show began with her being a scared housewife whose only motive was to take care of the household work. However, after discovering her husband’s (Vanraj) affair, she not only decides to take a stand for herself and divorce but also begins a new independent journey. Across languages, the show presents Anupama’s transformation to a strong, bold and independent woman. She is the queen of savage replies, knows what is good for her, and is powerful enough to make her own decision.

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia - An Unconventional Love Story

Just when the audience was probably bored of college life or youngsters’ love stories, Anupamaa brought something new. Whether it was Anupamaa, Sreemoyee or Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - the shows presented a never-seen-before unconventional love life. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are probably in their mid 40s or 50s. While Anupama is a divorcee, Anuj never got married because of his longing for her. Soon after they reunited, 26 years after their college days, the two started to care for each other and develop a bond which is adorable. They don’t care about ‘Samaj kya Kahega (What will society think)’ and that’s what makes them different and everyone’s favourite.

