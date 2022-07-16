Anupamaa Star Madalsa Sharma Says She and Mimoh Chakraborty Aren’t ‘Mentally Prepared’ For A Child Yet

Madalsa Sharma has been lauded for her portrayal of the character of Kavya in Anupamaa. She is the one who Vanraj had fallen in love with and the reason why he left Anupamaa, who later found true love in Anuj Kapadia. While her on-screen marriage might have many ups and downs, her real life journey is as beautiful as one can imagine. Now, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about her husband Mimoh aka Mahaakshay Chakraborty and whether they are planning to welcoming a new member anytime soon.

Talking to ETimes, Madalsa Sharma said, “Mimoh is a very honest and caring person. He never likes to brag and likes to be quiet. He is sensitive and values people in his life — he has his priorities right. The things he does for me in our daily life are things that most people wouldn’t even expect. From the smallest to the biggest things, Mimoh takes care of every detail… he takes care of my happiness. He even makes sure that meals prepared are according to my choice."

Madalsa also opened up about plans of having a baby and said, “Even my co-actors on the sets ask me that. Mimoh and I aren’t planning a baby yet because we understand that it is an aspect of our lives where we need to be mentally prepared. It is a lifetime responsibility. When Mimoh and I are ready to devote ourselves to parenthood and we feel it is the right time for us, we will have a baby. Right now, I just want to take care of myself and my family."

Madalsa and Mahaakshay Chakraborty, who is the son of Mithun Chakraborty, tied the knot on 10th July 2018 and recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

