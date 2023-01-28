Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Buys Swanky Mercedes SUV, Thanks Her Husband And Son

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television actresses. Ever since she returned to the screen in and as Anupamaa, she has become everyone’s favourite. The actress often treats her fans with glimpses of her behind-the-camera life on social media. On Saturday too, Rupali shared a reel in which she flaunted her brand new Mercedes SUV.

The reel showed the Anupamaa actress in various segments smiling and rejoicing with her husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh as well as other family members. One can also see Rupali checking out the interiors of her new car, doing Pooja, taking selfies with her family and cutting a cake to mark the occasion. In her caption, the actress thanked her husband Ashwin and Ranjan Shahi. She wrote, “Gratitude! Jai Mata Di! Jai Mahakal! Thank you @ashwinkverma for giving me the courage to dream. @ranjan.shahi.543 Thank you for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality. And Thankyou Rudransh Verma for being my biggest blessing and dream come true(with heart emoji)". She also used dream come true, gratitude, positive vibes and other hashtags for the post.

Many celebs were happy for the Anupamaa actress as they expressed their joy through endearing wishes. Alpana Buch wrote, “Aree waah!". Designer and Producer Hitendra Kapopara wrote, “Congratulations!!(with clapping hands emojis)". Ashlesha Sawant wrote, “Congrats!". Sayantani Ghosh wrote, “Congrats(with red heart emojis)". On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “This time it’s Monisha buying an expensive car!" Another one wrote, “Wow Rupaliji! Who knew you would be every household name and bigger/known than Bollywood artists too and not forgetting we are airing Anupama in Indonesia. Many more surprises dear for you!"

Anupamaa, which is Rupali Ganguly’s TV show, is dominating the TRP ratings. The show’s numerous plot twists keep the viewers even more enthralled. Fans are particularly enamoured with the actress and co-actor Gaurav Khanna’s chemistry on the show. Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa, initially a devoted homemaker takes up the fierce step of breaking her 26-year-long marriage to follow her own dreams.

