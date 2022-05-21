Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly On Her Own Wedding: ‘Decided to Get Married Just Two Days in Advance’

If there one show that has consistently been topping the TRP list, it is undoubtedly Anupamaa. In fact, with Anupamaa and Anuj’s wedding that happened last week, fans were ecstatic. Now, in a recent interview, Rupali Ganguly, who plays Anupamaa, revealed that her actual wedding was very different from what is going on-screen.

Talking to ETimes, she revealed that she had decided to get married in a hurry and had told her family just two days prior to the wedding. Rupali, who is married to a corporate professional Ashwin Verma, revealed, “Ashwin and I had decided to get married just two days in advance and I had announced it to my parents. My brother (Bollywood choreographer Vijay (Ganguly) was taking a flight out of Mumbai and I had to ask him to stay back. We fixed a date and I was hoping that Ashwin would show up on time."

Advertisement

She added, “We were planning to do a registered wedding at my home in Worli but then my father (film director Anil Ganguly) decided to do kanyadaan and we called a pandit. I had asked a designer friend to get a blue blouse with my red sari and we waited for the pandit who did not reach till late evening. Ashwin entered a ‘no entry’ lane and he was fined by the police. It was hilarious how finally Ashwin landed at my home and the pandit started chanting the mantras from the ground floor till he came to my flat. In total, I had around 99 people at my wedding. Ashwin came dressed in a shirt and jeans and then the kanyadan happened and we exchanged garlands. Our wedding was over in few minutes."

But, it was not without a party that the wedding could be completed. Rupali Gnaguly added, “We threw a wedding after-party after we got married on the same day in Versova at an eater later for our friends. Ours was a fast, hilarious and a super quick wedding. I feel that instead of spending money on a big, fat wedding, you should rather share your happiness by helping the less priveleged."

Advertisement

Talking about the MaAn wedding that everyone is going gaga about, Rupali Ganguly revealed, “Weddings are supposed to be grand and opulent on TV but our wedding was portrayed beautifully on a smaller scale and I liked it. The show’s production house is known for big weddings in their shows but because of the storyline, we had everything simply yet tastefully done. I am glad that producer Rajan Shahi has given me this opportunity. Right from the jewellery to the red and white theme to the colour-coordinated outfits in every function, I feel that we received a lot of love and affection."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.