Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Reveals Dad Forced To Sell Home After Dharmendra's Film Delayed For 4 Years

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name today. Reigning over the TRP chart for months now with Anupamaa, Rupali has proved that while she could be the middle-class Monisha Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she can also be a headstrong yet humble Anupamaa. While Rupali’s fame has reached new heights with the show, the actress in a recent interview revealed that her childhood had its share of ups and downs. Daughter of ace producer Anil Ganguly, Rupali recalled that her father faced several hardships, one of which led to the family selling their house.

Anil Ganguly passed away in 2016. The filmmaker had a few hit movies to his credit. These included Tapasya and Kora Kagaz. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rupali fondly remembered her father and how making movies in his time was all about passion. “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us," Rupali said, before elaborating on her own experience. The actress revealed that Anil, who was known to wrap movies in a short span of time, suffered losses after the production of one of his films with Dharmendra prolonged for four years.

“Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the movies fast. Saaheb was made in 40 days. We used to visit the sets after school and were made to stand as extras in shots. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it’s okay, whatever goes up has to come down too," she revealed.

Meanwhile, Rupali celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, April 5. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that her son gave her a sweet handwritten birthday note for her. She was also showered with birthday wishes from her colleagues, friends and fans.

