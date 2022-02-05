Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Wows Internet With Sizzling Moves on Viral Song 'Kacha Badam'; Watch

The Bengali folk song ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken the internet by storm. Ever since it surfaced online a few weeks ago, several celebrities have been performing to it on Instagram Reels as the Kacha Badam challenge. Most recently, Rupali Ganguly took up the challenge and grooved to the viral Bengali song with her nephew.

The Anupamaa star sent the internet into a tizzy with her incredible dance moves. Rupali looked stunning in a mustard suit as she shook a leg on ‘Kacha Badam’. Sharing the dance video, Rupali wrote, “When I hear a trending Bengali song, the Bengali in me takes over… having a masti time with my nephew."

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly recently crossed a milestone as she became the highest-paid female actor in Indian television. According to Bollywood Life, Rupali Ganguly is reportedly making Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa. “Rupali Ganguly started with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. This is the highest category, but she is also a senior actress. Now, she is earning Rs 3 lakh every day. She has become the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. She has left behind other popular young celebs associated with this business," a source was quoted as saying.

Rupali Ganguly rose to fame by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. However, Anupamaa has helped her reach greater heights.

In Anupama, she plays the role of a housewife, cheated on by her husband Vanraj with his office colleague Kavya. Amid all this, Anupama’s past changes her life once again. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna are playing important roles in the show along with Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnavat, and Aneri Vajani.

