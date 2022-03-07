Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly's Husband Has Best Reaction to Her 'Romantic Track' With Gaurav Khanna

The on-screen chemistry between actress Rupali Ganguly and actor Gaurav Khanna in the television show Anupamaa is one of the highlights of the daily soap. As fans continue to root for the on-screen couple Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, Rupali revealed how her real-life husband reacts to her newfound stardom in a recent interview.

Rupali recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actress in a TV show and shared a picture of embracing the trophy along with her husband Ashwin K Verma.

Speaking to the Times of India, Rupali said, “My husband is loving the present romantic track between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. We both watch the show together. He is my biggest critic as well as my biggest supporter." Rupali also added that since Ashwin has himself directed several commercials, he catches the nuances and gives her his feedback on things she could have done better or things that did not work. The 44-year-old actress also said, “So I kind of listen to a lot of things he says and try to improve upon them. My husband is my biggest fan."

Talking about the unconventional love story portrayed in Anupamaa, Rupali said, “I never thought I would get to romance on-screen at this age, especially the one which I am doing right now which puts your heart racing." Rupali also added that although there is no physical contact between the characters, the two manage to portray their affection nonetheless.

The actress also mentioned that “mature love stories will always have their fanbase." Rupali told the national daily, “I mean it is wonderful to see young people romancing but for us women, who are above 40, characters like Anupamaa and Anuj come along, who make us believe that there can be a prince charming in our lives too."

Anupamaa is directed by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

