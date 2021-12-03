Anupamaa Twist: The Plot Thickens as Vanraj Seeks Divorce From Kavya

In the episode, fans will see the Shah family involved in the golden jubilee celebrations of Leela and Hasmukh’s wedding. While most of the family members will be engaged in the festive spirit, Vanraj will gather the courage to present the divorce papers to Kavya. The shocking twist will certainly get viewers hooked on the story as Vanraj decides to end his second marriage as well. The majority of the episode will be dedicated to the wedding anniversary celebrations which also gives the Shah family members a cause to come together.

Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, will be seen helping Leela get ready for the occasion, while Vanraj will help Hasmukh with his needs for the grand celebration. Hasmukh and Leela get ready for the rituals and surprise the family members with their traditional bride-groom looks. The episode also features former spouses Anupamaa and Vanraj coming together and completing all the rituals.

At this point, GK praises Anupamaa and Vanraj for coming together but also asks Anupamaa’s husband Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna if he feels jealous of them. Anuj, being a straightforward character, handles the situation and tells GK that all the individuals in this world should forget their differences when things come down to their parents. However, Kavya does not seem to like Vanraj and Anupamaa’s reunion.

Vanraj is seen ignoring Kavya as he stands beside Anupamaa and also rests his hand on her shoulder. Kavya finds it triggering and creates a ruckus in the house telling Anupamaa to stand away from her husband since she no longer belongs to the Shah family. Anupamaa responds to Kavya that she is here only for her parents and Vanraj had allowed her to stay in the house.

The latest episode of Anupamaa is also available on the streaming service, Disney + Hotstar.

