Anupamaa Update: As Anupama and Anuj Begin New Journey, Kavya Seeks Divorce From Vanraj

The latest episode of Anupamaa begins with Anuj Kapadia telling Anupama that he wasn’t able to see her teary-eyed as she was leaving the Shah residence and therefore he invited everyone for her grah pravesh. Samar and Pakhi also thank Anuj for inviting them to his house.

Later, Gopi Kaka gifts jewellery to Anupama and reveals that these jewels earlier belonged to Anuj’s mother. He then announces that Anuj has named his entire property and business after Anupama. While everyone is left shocked hearing this, Anuj explains that Anupama will now have the signing authority of the Kapadia empire. He adds how the decision-making power in the house will lie with Anupama. Anupama hesitates to take the responsibility, but Anuj tells her that she will have all the authority now.

Anupama gets emotional and questions Anuj’s decision. She then recalls how she used to keep an account of every penny when she was married to Vanraj. She refuses to be the signing authority of the Kapadia empire. However, Anuj explains that Anupama will not be ‘Ghar Ke Lakshmi’ not just for the namesake. Anupama then signs her first cheque and thanks Anuj Kapadia.

Anuj then gives a house tour to Anupama while the rest of the family members prepare for their post-wedding rituals. The two also share a romantic moment. Anuj kisses Anupama on her cheeks to express his love for her. He even addresses her as ‘Mrs Anupama Anuj Kapadia’.

Later Kavya was talking to Devika when the former mentioned about feeling lonely. She then wishes to get a life partner who can understand her just like Anuj understands Anupama.

Following this, Anuj and Anupama take part in their post-wedding rituals and added a pinch of fun in it. Amid the celebration, Toshu gets a call from Vanraj saying his great-grandmother is not well. As everyone leaves, Anupama gets emotional and misses them.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anuj and Anupama enjoy their newly married life. On the other hand, Baa alleges that Kavya has been taking to her former husband lately. As Vanraj and Kavya get into a heated argument, the latter asks for a divorce from him.

What will happen next? Will Kavya and Vanraj part ways?

